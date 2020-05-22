Politics
Congress leader Pankaj Punia arrested by Haryana Police for ‘objectionable’ post on social media
The Haryana Police has reportedly arrested Congress functionary Pankaj Punia his tweet allegedly mocking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Hindu faith....
Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, who supported abrogation of Article 370, lashes out at...
Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, who had supported the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir last year, has lashed out at her...
Subramanian Swamy threatens to sue UN Under-Secretary-General for ‘slander’ on comments related to Muslims;...
BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has threatened to sue United Nations Under-Secretary-General Adama Dieng for expressing his concern over the comments attributed to the...
Delhi Police’s cyber cell arrest one person for sharing BJP youth leader’s ‘morphed’ and...
The cyber cell of the Delhi Police have arrested one person in connection with the alleged morphing of BJP youth leader Apurva Singh's photos...
Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei found dead in his apartment in Tel Aviv...
Chinese Ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, has been found dead in his apartment in a Tel Aviv suburb, reported Israeli local media. His body...
Entertainment
Met Gala event, where Shloka Mehta’s sister-in-law Isha Ambani dazzled in...
Remember Met Gala event in 2017 when Shloka Mehta's sister-in-law Isha Ambani dazzled in lavender couture gown while making her debut at New York's fashion party,...
Sudhir Chaudhary faces brutal social media roasting with ‘single source’ jibe...
Sudhir Chaudhary has been facing brutal social media roasting with 'single source' jibe after a journalist working for rival channel India Today claimed '66...
Interview/ Exclusives
Hindi
मध्य प्रदेश: क्वारंटाइन सेंटर में 22 वर्षीय युवती का अश्लील वीडियो...
मध्य प्रदेश में सागर जिले के एक पृथक-वास केंद्र (क्वारंटाइन सेंटर) में 22 वर्षीय युवती का अश्लील वीडियो बनाने के आरोप में पुलिस ने...
Sports
Media Virus
