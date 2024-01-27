Journalist Antoinette Lattouf sues Australian Broadcasting Corporation for sacking over Gaza social media post

Journalist Antoinette Lattouf has decided to sue Australian Broadcasting Corporation for unfair dismissal over a social media post related to the Gaza conflict. Lattouf, who is believed to be the first Arab-Australian woman to be a reporter on commercial television, says she was sacked unceremoniously by the ABC because of her race.



Lattouf was hired to present Mornings show on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation as a stand-in presenter for a week in December. She presented her last show on 20 December and promised her listeners to return to radio a day later. However, the same afternoon, she was called by her bosses to be informed about her sacking. The decision to sack her, according to her bosses, had come from the top.

As it emerged, she was sacked for allegedly breaking the social media guidelines of the ABC. According to the BBC, the ABC has said that Lattouf was sacked because she reposted a Human Rights Watch (HRW) post about the Israel Gaza war.

The Instagram post of Human Rights Watch had read, “The Israeli government is using starvation of civilians as a weapon of war in Gaza. This is a war crime.”

The 40-year-old journalist said that other ABC employees too had shared the HRW post since the broadcaster had ran a story based on the HRW report. “The difference between them is they are white and I have an Arab background,” the BBC quoted her as saying.

The ABC said that the journalist was paid for all her five shifts as the corporation defended its action. Lattouf said that she was fired after pro-Israeli lobbyists urged the ABC to take action against her.

ABC’s decision to sack one a high-profile journalist based on her views on the Gaza conflict has evoked angry reactions. The media union termed the development ‘incredibly disturbing’ while Minister for Industry Ed Husic said that people expressing a ‘peaceful’ view ‘shouldn’t feel like their jobs are on the line.’

Lattouf’s crowdfunding for her legal fees in her case against the ABC has already raised $97,895.