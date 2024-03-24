‘Presstitutes’ fame General VK Singh decides not to contest Lok Sabh polls, writes emotional post

Former Army chief and Union Minister General (Retired) VK Singh has decided to not contest this year’s Lok Sabha elections. Singh, who holds is the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and also for Road Transport and Highways in the Centre’s Narendra Modi government, has represented Ghaziabad for two terms.



His Hindi post on X, formerly Twitter, read, “I have dedicated my entire life to the service of this nation as a soldier. For the last 10 years, I have worked tirelessly to fulfill the dream of making Ghaziabad a world-class city.

“In this journey, I am grateful for the trust and love that I have received from the people of the country and Ghaziabad as well as from the members of the BJP. This emotional bond is priceless to me.”

He added, “With these feelings, I have made a difficult, but thoughtful decision. I will not contest the 2024 elections. This decision was not easy for me, but I have taken it from the bottom of my heart. I want to take my energy and time in new directions, where I can serve my country in a different way.”

He concluded, “I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being your companions on this journey. Your love, support and faith have always inspired me. Going forward, I will continue my service towards the country and all the citizens, just in a new form.”

Singh’s army career and stint in politics were marred by controversies. His last days in the army triggered a nationwide controversy over his alleged fake claims about his date of birth.

As a union minister, he called members of the Indian media ‘presstitutes.’