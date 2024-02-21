Haters, claiming to be supporters of Rohit Sharma, target Virat Kohli’s new-born with filthy messages; Anushka Sharma also not spared

Moments after Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their second child, a group of haters claiming to be supporters of Team India skipper Rohit Sharma began to target the new-born with filthy messages. In their hatred for Kohli, these trolls also sought to humiliate Anushka by casting aspersion on her modesty.

Kohli has long faced abuses from Rohit Sharma fans but one may have expected some decency that they would not stoop to a new low whereby they would not even spare a five-day-old baby.

One user wrote, “Welcome junior chokli.’ Kohli’s haters have always accused him of being a choker in big contests. Hence the mocking term chokli to describe the cricketer.

Another user shared an image of Rohit Sharma and wrote, “Blessings to our boy Akaay Sharma.”

Another troll wrote, “Heard new choker is born. Congratulations Ranbir Kapoor.” Anushka and Ranbir had featured in a hit film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in which she had played the latter’s love interest.

User Akash shared a collage of Kohli, Anushka and Ranveer Singh and wrote, “Chokli’s contribution in Akaay’s birth-0.” Anushka and Ranveer had shared screen space in the hit film Band Baaja Baaraat.

Disgusted by the troll’s action, one user wrote, “Yes yes lets troll a 5 days Old kid 🤡🤡 Ofc these tweets wont get attention of big acc. Kisi kohli fan ne koi or fan ke bacche ke baare mein kiya hota toh sab victim card khelne lagte. #Akaay #viral #ViratKohli #Kohli #anushkasharma Akaay.”

Earlier both Anushka and Kohli had taken to social media to announce the arrival of Akaay. They had written, “With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka.”