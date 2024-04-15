Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore after scoring highest total in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday created another history by scoring the highest ever total in IPL as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs.



Batting first, the SRH made 287-3 in their quota of 20 overs. Travis Head made 102 from 41 balls while Heinrich Klaasen chipped with 67 from 31 balls.

The RCB replied with full aggression but fell short of 25 runs. Dinesh Karthik was the top scorer with a knock of 83 from 35 balls, while Faf Du Plessis made 62 from 28 balls. Virat Kohli contributed with 42 from 20 balls. The RCB could eventually make 262-7 in 20 overs.