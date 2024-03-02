Fear of losing?; Gautam Gambhir, Jayant Sinha decide not to contest Lok Sabha polls

Former India player Gautam Gambhir on Saturday told the party leadership to relieve him from electoral politics. Hours later, Jayant Sinha too made a similar request raising speculations about their move.



Gambhir took to Twitter to write, “I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!”

Sinha, son of former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, wrote, “I have requested Hon’ble Party President Shri @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues.

“I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past ten years. Moreover, I have been blessed by the many opportunities provided by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, and the BJP leadership. My sincerest gratitude to all of them. Jai Hind!”

Many believe that their decision to not contest elections stem from their fear of not winning their seats in the upcoming polls.