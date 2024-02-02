Aaj Tak TV anchor Sudhir Chaudhary, who spent time in Tihar jail in extortion case, now booked under SC/ST Act for mocking tribal community

Aaj Tak TV anchor Sudhir Chaudhary, who had to spend several months behind bars in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, has now found himself in a spot of bother after an FIR was registered in Jharkhand against him under the SC/ST Act. This was after the controversial TV anchor was seen casting aspersion on India’s tribal community and their poverty-stricken lifestyle.



Presenting a TV show on Aaj Tak on the arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Chaudhary had mockingly said that the JMM leader will now have to return living to his old lifestyle inside the jail.

Speaking to his Aaj Tak colleague, Chitra Tripathi, Chaudhary asked, “Chitra, please tell us. Where will he spend his night tonight. He’s used to flying in chartered planes and big cars. He’s accustomed to impressive lifestyle. But tonight for him would be just like he living like a tribal in jungles some 20, 30, 40 years ago.”

JHARKHAND BREAKING 🚨 An FIR has been registered against Sudhir Chaudhary under SC/ST act for making offensive comments on Hemant Soren. Sudhir said, “Hemant Soren will have to live in jail like he used to live 40 years back in the jungle as Adivasi”. Time to go back to Tihar? pic.twitter.com/LeeD3zYaB0 — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) February 2, 2024

This evoked angry reactions from netizens who demanded Chaudhary’s arrest under the SC/ST Act since he had insulted the tribal community.

Tribals of Jharkhand have registered a complaint on Sudhir Chaudhary on the basis of it, a FIR wasas been registered against Sudhir Chaudhary as per SC ST Act 1989. pic.twitter.com/WkSB3969X0 — Брат (@B5001001101) February 2, 2024

Moments later, it emerged that the police in Jharkhand had filed an FIR against Chaudhary under the SC/ST Act after a group of people from the tribal community registered an official complaint against the Aaj Tak anchor.

Also Read: Hemant Soren arrested, Nitish Kumar returns to BJP fold; Arvind Kejriwal next? Sushma Swaraj’s daughter makes ‘absconder’ charge against AAP leader

Soren, whose party is in alliance with the Congress and the RJD in Jharkhand, was arrested this week in a money laundering case linked to a case related to land scam.