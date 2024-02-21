Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announce birth of son, Akaay

Former India skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma on Tuesday announced the birth of their second child. Both took to social media to announce the birth of their son, who they’ve named Akaay.



The couple’s identical post read, “With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka.”

The news finally puts speculations around Kohli’s absence from the ongoing Test series against England to rest. The cricketer has excused himself from the series owing to personal reasons. His brother had to issue a public clarification that Kohli’s absence was not due to his mother’s poor health.

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers had caused quite a sensation by announcing that the couple was expecting their second child. However, he had to retract his social media post.

Not too long ago, industrialist Harsh Goenka wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon.”

Kohli and Anushka got married in 2017 and their first child, Vamika, was born in 2021.