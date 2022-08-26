Modi fan is finally ‘Azad’ after years of being ‘Ghulam’: Look at his political career

Rifat Jawaid explains why Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi deserve the betrayal of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who saw the messiah in Narendra Modi.

Rifat says that the man, who can’t even a municipal body poll today, has squarely blamed Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for successive election defeats since 2014.

And not to forget his repeated praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been single-handedly responsible for the decimation of the Congress.

The Congress has hit back at Azad calling his choice of words for the Gandhis the ‘most unfortunate.’