EXCLUSIVE- Savita Punia, Salima Tete, heroes of CWG Bronze medal match share first reactions

Indian women’s hockey team created history on Sunday by defeating New Zealand to win a Bronze medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Two heroes of India’s match were skipper Savita Punia and Salima Tete. Salima scored the only goal for India during the regular time of the match. However, New Zealand equalised just 28 seconds before the match, taking the game to the shootout.

Savita was at her best as a goalkeeper to ensure that India won the Bronze.

Speaking EXCLUSIVELY to Janta Ka Reporter, Savita said that the poor umpiring in the semi-final against Australia had left the team disappointed but she was determined to not let that disappointment affect players’ performance in the Bronze medal match.