Team India thrash England in fourth Test to take 3-1 lead in series

Team India on Monday inflicted a humiliating defeat on England in the fourth Test to take 3-1 lead in the five-match series. India achieved the target by losing just five wickets on the fourth day of the fourth Test in Ranchi



Young Dhruv Jurel was adjudged the Player of The Match for his splendid batting display in both the innings. Jurel had scored 90 in the first innings and remained unbeaten at 39 in the second innings. He added 72 runs for the sixth wicket partnership with Shubman Gill, who was not out at 52.

England had posted a total of 353 all out in the first innings before bowling India out for 307. However, the tourists were bowled out for just 145 in the second innings giving India target of 192 to win the match.

India on Monday lost five quick wickets giving fans a scare. However, Gill and Jurel batted sensibly to guide India to a splendid victory.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, England skipper Ben Stokes said, “Absolutely, this was an incredible Test match. The scoreboard might show a win for India by five wickets, yet that doesn’t fully encapsulate the journey of these five days. Tom Hartley stepped up impressively, gaining invaluable experience early in his career, which is fantastic. I’m immensely proud of our young spinners. That’s just how I am, both personally and as a captain.

“I encourage taking each ball as a unique moment, without worrying about the future. Facing India at home is undoubtedly daunting, but my faith in our bowlers was unwavering. We’re all huge advocates for Test cricket, and I’m optimistic about its future. We’ve had our moments of excellence. When it was our turn to bat, facing the trio of Ashwin, Jadeja, and Kuldeep on these pitches was a formidable challenge. I’d hesitate to call it impossible because there’s always a possibility, but it was certainly a difficult phase for us.”

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, “It’s undeniable that this series was fiercely contested. Coming out on top after four grueling Test matches is immensely satisfying. The entire team faced numerous challenges throughout the series, and I’m proud of how we tackled each one. We remained focused on our goals and executed our plans with calmness, which brings me great joy. The journey to this point, through years of dedication in domestic and club cricket, has been rigorous for our players. Stepping into Test cricket presents a significant challenge, yet the attitude and responses I receive from the team are incredibly reassuring.

“Together with Rahul bhai, my role is to foster a supportive environment where the players feel confident and focused on their performance without undue pressure. They’re eager to prove themselves, and we believe in allowing them to pursue their objectives without constant reminders, as they come into the squad with a clear vision of their responsibilities.”

Player Of The Match Jurel said, “I always aim to adapt to the current situation of the game. In our final innings, we needed runs since we were batting last. My focus was on contributing as much as possible, knowing the chase wouldn’t be too daunting. The partnership at that moment was crucial, and I was batting with the tailenders who showed remarkable skill and determination. They deserve a lot of credit for their performance. Facing Anderson was an incredible experience. Watching him bowl on TV over the years and then facing him in person, I knew I had to play each ball on its merit. Gill and I set ourselves mini-goals, aiming for ten runs at a time. Our strategy was to build a partnership that would distance us from defeat and edge us closer to victory.”