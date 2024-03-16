BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, arrested by ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested K Kavitha, BRS MLC and the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in the Delhi liquor scam case. She was taken to Delhi for further questioning.



Kavitha, who is being investigated for her role in the infamous Delhi liquor policy scam, was earlier raided by the financial probe agency of the Centre’s Narendra Modi government. The agency took her its custody later.

She was later taken to Delhi the same day.

A court later sent her to ED custody till 23 March.