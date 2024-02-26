“Play this sympathy games however you want”: Politician’s son in Hanuma Vihari’s extraordinary Instagram post comes forward

The unnamed 17th player, a politician’s son, in cricketer Hanuma Vihari’s social media post has come forward accusing the latter of playing a sympathy card.

Vihari had written an extraordinary post on Insgram saying how he was ousted as the captain of the Andhra Ranji team after a player complained to his politician father about him. The player in question is Prudhviraj KN, who himself wrote a long post to identify himself.

He wrote, “Hello everyone I’m that guy, you guys are searching in the comment box, whatever you guys heard is absolutely false, no one is higher than the game and my self respect is much more bigger than anything, personal attacks and vulgar language is unacceptable in any kind of human platform. Everyone in the team knows what happened that day, Nuvu inthaku minchi emmi pikkulevu mr so called champion. Play this sympathy games however you want.”

Vihari had written in his Instagram post, “… This post is about some facts I want to put forward. I was the captain in the first game against Bengal, during that game I shouted on 17th player and he complained to his dad(who is a politician), his dad in return asked the Association to take action against me.”

Vihari, who has represented India in a number of Test matches, said that he digested the insults due to his love for the game.