R Ashwin was mocked by Pakistani troll; Indian cricketer’s reply is viral; earns ‘huge respect’ from fans in neighbouring country

Ravichandran Ashwin has been in news lately after the Indian selectors included him for the World Cup squad. The spinner from Tamil Nadu also hit headlines after a former India cricketer, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, launched a blistering attack on him by calling him names and questioning his ability to bowl on non-tampered pitches. If that was not enough, a social media user from Pakistan, mockingly reminded him how Shahid Afridi had once hit him for two consecutive sixes. Ashwin’s reply is viral now with the Indian bowler earning respect from fans in the neighbouring country.

A troll, Sawal Meer Khan, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Shahid Afridi Still remembers those two sixes.”

Far from losing his temper, Ashwin replied, “Those were really good shots man. Really admired him as a great ball striker.”

Ashwin praising Afridi even when a Pakistani troll had provoked him earned him plenty of plaudits from Pakistani fans.

One fan, Maham Gillani, wrote, “Arayyyy! Huge respect for youuu man.” Another Pakistani fan, Saad Butt, wrote, “That’s a beauty of sports! A true gentleman and a sportsperson always admire the game and opponent no matter what.”

Another Pakistani fan, Hassan Nawaz, wrote, “Anna Sir,You are my favourite person from Indian Team❤️ Respect.” “Ashwin is such a humble cricketer,” wrote Noor A Yousufzai.

Ashwin, who played for India in the last ODI against Australia recently, has been included in the national team for the World Cup. He will be in action seeking to play his part in repeating the World Cup glory of 2011.

India have won the 50-over World Cup twice, first in 1983 under Kapil Dev and then in 2011 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the captain.