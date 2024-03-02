Spanish tourist visiting India with partner allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand

A Spanish tourist, who’s been travelling across India on a motorbike with her partner, has allegedly been gang-raped by a group of seven men in Jharkhand. The woman said that their rapists also physically assaulted her and her partner.



According to news agency PTI, Jarmundi Sub Divisional Police Officer Santosh Kumar said that the incident of gangrape occurred on Friday night.

“The woman and the man came to the roadside and stopped a patrolling van around midnight. Initially, the patrolling party did not understand much of the incident because the woman was speaking partly in English and partly in Spanish. They were then taken to the nearby health centre,” Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

They were on their way to Bihar’s Bhagalpur via Dumka and had stopped near the Hansdiha market to spend the night before resuming their journey in the morning.

The police said that the victims were receiving medical treatment at the Phulo Jhano Medical College Hospital in Dumka.

The couple took to Instagram to share their woes and shared video messages. Meanwhile, the development has evoked angry reactions from netizens.

I have been following this Brazilian couple for months now.They were on a motorcycle trip to india and the women has uploaded a story on insta an hour ago alleging that 7 men have raped her.I am not sure which state they are but this is so disturbing. I hope justice is served. pic.twitter.com/34XYDUFXtn — विक्रमजीत सिंह मन्हास (@travellingdogra) March 2, 2024

India is the most dangerous place for female tourists. A female tourist from Spain was raped in Indian State of Jharkhand https://t.co/FuQLZCO8EW pic.twitter.com/hFzuV6CkN1 — ملا عبدالغني برادر (@Mullahghani313) March 2, 2024

This Brazilian couple allege that while on a motorcycle trip to India in Jharkhand seven men robbed them & raped the woman. PM Modi is promoting Bharat as a world class tourist destination & we have such animals among us who are so disgusting & shameless. They need to face… pic.twitter.com/HTGt4irGRB — 🦋Anjna🦋🇮🇳 (@SaffronQueen_) March 2, 2024

A Brazilian tourist gang raped by 7 BIHARIS ‼️ Dehatis should be put in detention centres. These bimarus are ruining our country’s image. As a Bengali I am deeply hurt. Jharkhand is also ruled by INC no wonder pajeetry is at its peak. https://t.co/OmcdxWjbYX — Bengal Mafia ࿗ (@BengalMafia) March 2, 2024

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three people in connection with the crime.