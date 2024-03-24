Former Kurukshetra MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal leaves Congress, joins BJP

Former Kurukshetra MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal on Sunday announced that he had decided to sever his ties with the Congress party to join the BJP.



In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jindal wrote, “I represented Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party.”

Moments later, Jindal posted another tweet informing that he had joined the BJP.

The renowned industrialist wrote, “I have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Honorable Shri Amit Shah Ji and the guidance of the party’s National President Shri Nadda Ji.”

Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning 19 April. The BJP has declared Jindal as its candidate from Kurukshetra, which he represented for two terms in the past.