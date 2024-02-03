At Modi’s instigation, his ‘media friend’ : Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Aaj Tak anchor, who spent time in Tihar jail in extortion case, for insulting tribals

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at Aaj Tak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary for insulting tribals. Chaudhary was arrested and sent to Tihar jail in the past for allegedly demanding Rs. 100 crore extortion money from a top industrialist in India.



Reacting to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s arrest by the ED, Chaudhary had mocked the JMM leader’s background as a tribal person. Chaudhary, in his broadcast on Aaj Tak, had said that Soren would now be able to enjoy the jungle life of his past as a tribal person in ED custody.

A case was filed against him in Jharkhand under the SC/ST Act.

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in Hindi, “Today in India, the rights of tribals are being weakened as a part of a conspiracy. At Modi’s instigation, his ‘media friend’ openly insults the tribals and his ‘corporate friend’ loots their resources.

“Congress made laws like forest rights for tribals, brought tribal bills, took steps towards implementing Sarna Dharma Code. But BJP does not allow any law to be implemented to protect the interests of the tribals, because their aim is to snatch away the lands and other resources of the tribals and give them to their corporate friends.

“On the great land of Jharkhand, Lord Birsa Munda fought against the British and protected the rights of the tribals. Today’s British “Modani” want that the tribals should not have any right on their own water, forests and land. Congress is committed that the tribal communities should prosper and their cultural heritage should be protected.”

Champai Soren was sworn in as the new chief minister of Jharkhand after Soren’s arrest. Jharkhand has a coalition government of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD.