Cricketer Hanuma Vihari makes sensational allegation, blames politician for his ouster as Andhra Pradesh captain

Cricketer Hanuma Vihari has taken to social media to make an extraordinary allegation against an unnamed politician for his ouster as the captain of Andhra Pradesh. Vihari took to social media to write an emotional post revealing how a member of Andhra cricket team used the cliut of his politician father to get him sacked as the captain.



Vihari’s emotional post came just after his side suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Madhya Pradesh in a domestic competition.

Vihari wrote, “We fought hard till the end but it wasn’t meant to be. Gutted to lose an another quarters with Andhra. This post is about some facts I want to put forward. I was the captain in the first game against Bengal, during that game I shouted on 17th player and he complained to his dad(who is a politician), his dad in return asked the Association to take action against me.

“Although, we chased 410 against last year’s finalists Bengal I was asked to resign from captaincy without any fault of mine. I never said anything on a personal note to the player but the association thought that player was more important than the guy who gave his body on the line last year and batted left handed, took Andhra to knock outs 5 times in the last 7 years and played for India in 16 tests.”

The cricketer, who has represented India in 16 Test matches, said that he was embarrassed by the development but continued to play for Andhra ‘because I respect the game and my team.’

“Sad part is association thinks that players have to listen to whatever they say and players are there because of them. I felt humiliated and embarrassed but I’ve not expressed it out until today. I’ve decided that I’ll never play for Andhra where i lost my self respect. I love the team. I love the way we’re growing every season but association doesn’t want us to grow,” he concluded.

Vihari’s post has evoked angry reactions from netizens who are demanding to know the identity of the politician and his son so that they could be named and shamed.