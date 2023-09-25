Indian Twitter user riles Irfan Pathan with reference to lapdog TV anchors, former cricketer deletes ‘your country’ tweet

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was left red-faced after he mistook an Indian Twitter user for a Pakistani and launched a tirade. A visibly embarrassed former cricket had no option but to delete his tweets, earning more ridicule for his action.



Reacting to Shreyas Iyer’s century knock against Australia in the second One Day International, Pathan had tweeted, “Said it in the Asia cup final that Shreyas has lot to offer to this team India for next two months. So happy for him @ShreyasIyer15 well done buddy.”

One Twitter user, Rhea, asked Pathan to link his tweet on Iyer to Pakistan to get more social media engagement. She wrote, “Good, link it with padosi otherwise you won’t get engagement on this tweet.”

User Rhea’s jibe was aimed at Pathan’s regular tweets against Pakistan and its cricket fans. Pathan has had to face constant social media ridicule for his habit of dragging Pakistan to his tweets allegedly to prove his loyalty to India.

Reacting to Rhea’s potshot, an angry Pathan wrote, “U r are mistaken maam. I’m not some low level journalist from your country who needs that kind of stuff to get engagement!”

Rhea replied by sharing a collage of photos of India’s TV anchors, who are notorious for hate-mongering on their TV channels. She wrote, “I must agree, journalists from my country can go to some low levels to get engagement.”

I must agree, journalists from my country can go to some low levels to get engagement. pic.twitter.com/CJxP8AXu1M — RheA (@rheahhh_) September 24, 2023

This prompted Pathan to delete his objectionable tweets. However, this did not stop users from mocking Pathan.

User Rhea tagged Pathan and asked, “Why did you delete this @IrfanPathan.”

User Adv Anand Dasa wrote, “Irfan doesn’t even understand who is Indian and who is Pakistani… How will you become a patriot?” User Mirza Baig wrote, “Rhea you have finally triggered that hypocrite Irfan 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 My love to you.” User Shaktiman wrote, “That’s was so funny.”