Mahendra Singh Dhoni sacked by Chennai Super Kings? Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed as new captain

In a huge turn of event, the Chennai Super Kings management appears to have sacked its legendary captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, just before the start of the new IPL season. This was after Ruturaj Gaikwad was revealed as the new captain of the IPL franchise.



It all started with IPL sharing photos of nine captains and one vice captain posing with the IPL trophy. The caption read, “𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞! The #TATAIPL is here and WE are ready to ROCK & ROLL 🎉🥳🥁 Presenting the 9 captains with PBKS being represented by vice-captain Jitesh Sharma.”

Many wondered why Dhoni was missing from the pic and being represented by Gaukwad. Others asked if this was the permanent decision to replace Dhoni with Gaikwad.

Even as fans deliberated on social media, IPL shared another post informing everyone that Gaikwad would be the new skipper of CSK this year.

This evoked strong reactions from fans. One wrote, “Official end of an ERA💔.” Another commented, “I was seriously not prepared for this. So it was last of Captain Dhoni last year. Feels like an end of era.”

“MS will not play?” asked another user.

It remains to be seen if the decision to relinquish captaincy was Dhoni’s own or he’s been sacked by the management.