Lok Sabha elections to be held in 7 phases starting 19 April; counting of votes on 4 June

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the next Lok Sabha elections stating that they will be held in seven phases. The first stage of the polling will take place on 19 April while the counting of votes will take place on 4 June.



Announcing the dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that by-elections for 26 assembly seats will also be held simultaneously. These by-elections will be in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Four states namely Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh will also go for assembly polls at the same time.

The first phase of polling will take place on 19 April, while remaining six phases will go to polls on 26 April, 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May and 1 June.

22 states namely Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar island, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will go for polls in single phase.

Four states namely Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, Manipur will see the polling in two phases.

Two states Chhattisgarh and Assam will have polling in three phases.

Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand will have polling in four phases while Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir will see polling in five phases.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal will have polling process to be concluded in seven phases.