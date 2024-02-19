Doglapan meme for ‘BJP propagandist’ Virender Sehwag after photo in Arab attire with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar goes viral

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has long been accused of being a propagandist for the BJP because of his pro-Hindutva rants on social media. The controversial former cricketer is now dominating social media conversations due to his decision to wear Muslim Arab attire in Dubai.



In a viral photo, Sehwag was seen standing next to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar at a cricket ground in the UAE. What triggered a wave of reactions on social media was Sehwag’s attire since he had chosen to wear the traditional Islamic dress, popular with the Arabs across the Middle East.

Sehwag had joined many former international cricketers including his compatriot Harbhajan Singh to commentate on the ILT20 cricket league which culminated on 17 February. Many social media users called him a hypocrite for not turning up in traditional Indian attire to commentate on cricket in Dubai given his claims on nationalism in India. Not too long ago, Sehwag had sought to peddle a BJP line by saying that India should be referred to as Bharat and not its English name.

#Sehwag wanted India’s name to be changed to Bharat. Ab is picture ko dekh ke kya hi bole 😵#ILT20 #ShoaibAkhtar pic.twitter.com/K9LrNW9rga — CinemaLover (@Shiba3808) February 17, 2024

Mr Sehwag, How does it feel standing next to a Pakistani Player wearing Arab dress? You could have demonstrated your nationalism by wearing Indian attire but you choose to wear Arab attire because of few bucks 💴 … Next time don’t give other gyan on NATIONALISM.,. pic.twitter.com/xpX4qiMjYK — Mahua Moitra Fans (@MahuaMoitraFans) February 17, 2024

Shoaib Akhtar, Virender Sehwag & others wearing Arabic dress in ILT20 final.#MIEvDC #DCvMIEpic.twitter.com/BsjcrD34vW — Abdullah Neaz (@Neaz__Abdullah) February 17, 2024

The final of ILT20 was played between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals on 17 February. MI Capitals defeated Dubai Capitals by 45 runs to lift the trophy.