Politics
Chhattisgarh women’s body chief says most rape cases filed by girls after consensual relationships...
Chhattisgarh Women's Commission chief Kiranmayi Nayak has triggered a fresh controversy by blaming girls for filing rape cases after living in a consensual relationship....
LIVE UPDATES: Pranab Mukherjee blames Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh for 2014 defeat to Narendra...
Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, has held former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi responsible for the electoral defeat of...
LIVE UPDATES: Doctors launch nationwide strike today to protest against Centre’s decision to allow...
Doctors in India have launched a nationwide strike today protest against the Centre's decision to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries. The nationwide strike...
“Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha”: Mamata Banerjee makes fun of BJP President’s name; calls BJP...
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a tirade against the BJP accusing the party of orchestrating an attack on the convoy...
“She will have to face the consequences”: BJP’s warning to Mamata Banerjee as it...
The BJP on Thursday launched a tirade against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of orchestrating an attack on the convoy of...
Entertainment
Siddharth Shukla accused of assaulting poor man on birthday eve, former...
A video allegedly showing former Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla drunk has evoked angry reactions from his fans, who termed allegations against their screen idol fake....
“Don’t be so disgusting”: Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar told to...
Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar was told by her fellow judges to stop her game Kitta Nahi Kitta during the theatre round of Sony TV's...
Interview/ Exclusives
Hindi
जेपी नड्डा के काफिले पर हमले का मामला: तृणमूल कांग्रेस के...
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय (एमएचए) की ओर से 14 दिसंबर को पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार के दो शीर्ष अधिकारियों को तलब किए जाने पर राज्य में...
Sports
Media Virus
Hindustan Times takes down report on ‘too much of a democracy’...
Hindustan Times on Tuesday moved in with lightning speed to take down its report on controversial comments made by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant,...