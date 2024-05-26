Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders are IPL Champions after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably to win the 2024 edition of the IPL.



Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only manage 113 runs in 18.3 overs being being bowled out by the KKR. Aiden Markram was the top scorer with a knock of 20 runs.

Andre Russel picked up three wickets for the KKR, while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana shared two wickets each.

In response, the KKR achieved the target by losing just two wickets in 10.3 overs. Venkatesh Iyer played an unbeaten knock of 52 with Rahmanullah Gurbaz contributing with 39.

With today’s victory, Kolkata Knight Riders have won the championship on three occasions with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians winning on five different occasions.