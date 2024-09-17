Social media explodes as India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani insulted by son Anant Ambani in public in presence of Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta

A video of Anant Ambani insulting his father Mukesh Ambani in public in the presence of his wife Radhika Merchant and sister-in-law Shloka Mehta has gone viral on social media. The video has set the internet on fire evoking strong reactions from social media users.

It’s not clear what triggered such outbursts from Anant for his father in public, but many say that the incident took place after India’s richest family performed a prayer in accordance with Hindu rituals at a temple in Mumbai a few days ago. The occasion was the Ganesh Chaturthi and the Ambani family too had visited the temple to perform their prayers.

However, Anant was reportedly upset by something that his father said on their way out of the temple. A visibly agitated Anant was could be seen yelling at his father by saying, “Trust me, There is no point you coming. Please don’t come. Please don’t come.”

Anant kept on saying something by angrily pointing at his father, but his words weren’t audible.

The video has evoked strong reactions on social media with users making fun of the Ambani’s wealth without any family values. One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “What’s the point of so much money when you face such insults from your own children despite earning so much money?”

इतने पैसे कमाने के बाद भी इस तरह सबके सामने बच्चो से तिरस्कार मिले तो किस काम का इतना पैसा ?

Another user shared the video of the same altercation from a different angle as he wrote, “Verbal argument b/w Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant.”

Verbal argument b/w Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

One Ambani supporter said that the matter wasn’t as serious as it’s being made out to be. One user wrote, “Anant is asking to not come to the hospital and unneceasary be troubled. Stop being so jealous of about my money, Jealousy won’t fill your bank balance.”

Anant is asking to not come to the hospital and unneceasary be troubled. Stop being so jealous of about my money, Jealousy won't fill your bank balance.

Not too long ago, a video of Ambani allegedly inappropriately touching his daughter-in-law from the same event had gone viral.

Mukesh Ambani had invited the world’s most powerful and famous celebrities to attend Anant Ambani earlier this year. The wedding celebrations had lasted for weeks.