Ollie Watkins scores winner with assist from Cole Palmer to beat Netherlands as England storm into Euro final

Chelsea striker Cole Palmer provided a magnificent assist to Ollie Watkins, who scored a last-gasp winner for England against Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final in Dortmund. This gave England a 2-1 victory over Netherlands to secure a place in the Euro final where they will face Spain.



With today’s win, England have reached two back-to-back finals in the Euro competition under Gareth Southgate as manager.

X. Simons gave Netherlands a lead in the seventh minute of the match before England skipper Harry Kane equalised in the 18th minute through penalty.

England continued to dominate the game and had even a goal disallowed in the second half. However, the introduction of Palmer and Watkins added the much-needed spark and creativity in the English attack. Palmer provided a clever pass to Watkins, who made no mistake in scoring the goal.

Dutch players made desperate attempts to euqalise but this was too late.

England will now face Spain for the coveted trophy on Sunday.