Stars descend on London for Asian Achievers Award night; boxer Amir Khan honoured for philanthropy

This year’s Asian Achievers Awards saw noted celebrities from different walks of coming together under one roof to celebrate the outstanding contributions of leading south Asians in the UK. More than 500 distinguished guests from around the world arrived in London to attend the event, which was hosted by former Eastenders actor Nitin Ganatra and ITV newsreader Anila Dhami. Olympic medallist and globally renowned boxer Amir Khan was honoured for his philanthropic work.



Other winners included fusion sound duo Abi Sampa and Rushil Ranjan, Leicester City footballer Hamza Choudhury, GP specialising in women’s health Dr Nighat Arif, the founder of the Indian street food chain Chaiiwalas, and the founder of the largest distributor of car parts in Europe Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia.

Former Member of Parliament Virendra Sharma was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for over 50 years in public service.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said, “British Asians are a driving force behind much of the social, cultural and economic innovation we see in Britain today. You represent so many of the values that help our communities thrive — ambition, hard work and inclusivity, to name just a few. This is why it is wonderful to see so many British Asian change-makers being recognised tonight by the team at EPG.”

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also sent his congratulations to the winners and the EPG team.

Boxer Amir Khan said, “It’s a privilege to be recognised for the work I’ve always felt deeply passionate about. The real champions are those working every day to improve the lives of others, and I’m proud to play my part in that. This award is recognition for all those who have supported my foundation in the last decade and the brilliant team who work tirelessly on the ground.”

Organiser of the Awards, Pratik Dattani, said, “The British Asian community adds so much to Britain today. Tonight was a testament to the longevity of our Awards – after 22 years, they still matter and they still are able to unearth the most exceptional people from across the country.”

Host Ganatra said, “Every year I come to these Awards and am impressed by the standard of nominations and the quality of the shortlist. Just look back at the last two decades of winners and you’ll see the event has tracked the growth of our community for more than a generation.”

The evening saw electric performances from Brit Asian music pioneer Juggy D and Edinburgh Fringe Festival winner, stand-up comedian Ahir Shah.

The event was supported by pioneers of financial inclusivity Andaria, Dubai-based real estate innovators Aries Global, a pioneer in luxury ayurveda Forest Essentials, India’s largest bank State Bank of India, solar panel installer Solar4Good, the home of zafran tea FiLLi Cafe, AI-driven legal solutions provider LexLegis.ai, Indian single malt whisky Indri, the world’s most famous cornershop Fortnum & Mason and others, as well as media partners Asian Voice, Gujarat Samachar and LycaRadio.

Full List of Winners:

Special Award for Philanthropy: Amir Khan

Art and Culture Award: Abi Sampa and Rushil Ranjan

Business Person of the Year: Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia

Community Service Award: Iftikhar Chaudhri

Entrepreneur of the Year: Muhammad Ibrahim (Chaiiwala)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Virendra Sharma

Media Person of the Year Award: Tasnim Nazeer

Professional of the Year: Dr Kesar Singh Sadhra

Sports Personality of the Year: Hamza Choudhury

Woman of the Year: Dr Nighat Arif

Special Award for Entrepreneurship: Irshad Akhtar

Special Award for Young Business Person of the Year: Krishan and Shyam Sedani

Special Award for International Business Person of the Year: Bipen Sharma

Special Award for Professional Impact: Navita Yadav