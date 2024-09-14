Mukesh Ambani condemned for allegedly inappropriately touching daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant in presence of Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta

India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani is facing public backlash after many netizens alleged that he had inappropriately touched his own daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant in the presence of his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.



In the viral video, Mukesh Ambani could be seen attending a religious function on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi. There were many photographers present there. While posing for the camera, Ambani pulled Radhika by holding her around her stomach. The video has set the internet on fire evoking angry reactions from netizens.

Sharing the photo, one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Mukesh Ambani holding Radhika Merchant like this. Someone teach him about good touch bad touch. She got uncomfortable for a while!”

Another user, Piku, shared the video with the caption, “Aise apni bahu kon kon kheechta hai bhai? (Who pulls his daughter-in-law like this?) She was uncomfortable at the same time.”

Another user commented while sharing the same video, “Wtf , what is Mukesh Ambani Ambani doing for radhika , touching her tummy & pulling her back in public 😧 !! She is feeling discomfort 💯🤧 #mukeshambani.”

There were a small minority of social media users who felt that Amabni was being targeted. One wrote, “Why is Mukesh Ambani pulling Radhika back being criticised? It’s natural for every father to be protective of his daughter.”

The Ambanis have not reacted to the viral video. Many believe that this is a matter of time before all these videos will disappear from the internet as the Ambanis are capable of anything given their financial clout.

Radhika and Anant got married this year in a prolonged wedding functions that were attended the who’s who of the world. Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta with the couple having two children.