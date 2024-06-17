What Lockie Ferguson said after becoming most economical bowler in T20 history

New Zealand on Monday comfortably defeated Papua New Guinea by seven wickets as Black Caps concluded their campaign in the T20 World Cup after failing to qualify for the next stage. However, the highlight of today’s match was Lockie Ferguson, who created history by bowling four overs without conceding a single run and claiming three wickets. His spell for 3-0 in four overs made him the most economical bowler in the history of T20 Internationals.



Only one other player has bowled all four overs maiden and that player was Canada’s Saad Bin Zafar. However, Zafar had managed to dismiss two batters as opposed three wicket claimed by Ferguson.

The right-arm New Zealand pacer claimed his first wicket off the first ball of his spell as he dismissed PNG captain Assad Vala for six before dismissing Charles Amini and Chad Soper.

Reacting to his side’s win, Ferguson said after the match, “Obviously, a tough wicket to bat on, so nice to bowl here. Been bowling nicely in the tournament, sad to leave after today but that’s the game. Not many games where I just bowl seam up, wicket was offering assistance and swing and it worked out. Hard to know on these wickets what’s par, so from our point of view we feel we bowled well and put pressure. Have to get back to the drawing board.

“Crowds have been amazing, always a party at the Caribbean, nice to see the school kids enjoying.”

Ferguson was adjudged Player Of The Match for his destructive bowling.