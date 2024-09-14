British activist Marieha Hussain chants ‘Free Palestine’ after being declared not guilty for calling Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman coconuts

British activist Marieha Hussain looked upbeat as she raised the famous ‘Free Palestine’ slogan after a court in ,London pronounced her not guilty in a case of hate speech. She had carried a placard that showed former UK PM Rishi Sunak and his cabinet colleague Suella Braverman ‘coconuts’. Coconut terminology is often used to describe those British Asians who have chosen to adopt the mannerism of the local White population to gain acceptance from them.



Reacting to the judgment, she said, “The laws of hate speech must serve to protect us all but this trial showed how these laws are weaponised to target ethnic minorities and in my case to crackdown on pro-Palestine political activism.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middle East Eye (@middleeasteye)

She said instead of enjoying her pregnancy she was vilified by the right-wing media as she also lost her job. She, however, said that the judgment meant that she had now been liberated as she would raise her voice against the Israeli genocide more forcibly.

Israeli genocide in Gaza and the occupied West Bank has killed more than 41,000 people with an overwhelming majority of the victims being children and babies. Israel’s genocide is being sponsored by the US, the UK, the EU, Canada and Australia among others. Israel has been using 2,000 pound bombs to slaughter the Palestinian population. These bombs are being provided by the US, while countries like the UK, France and Germany have been providing key military components to murder Palestinians.

The UK has recently imposed a partial ban on its arms licence but experts say that this is too little too late.

37-year-old Marieha Hussain hails from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire. She was seen carrying a placard during a pro-Palestinian protest rally by carrying a placard, which described Sunak and Braverman as coconuts.