Joe Biden’s legacy will be ‘Genocide Joe’: American-Arab lawyer

US President Joe Biden on Sunday finally announced that he was bowing out of the Presidential race as he urged his supporters to back his deputy, Kamala Harris, for the top job in this year’s election. While his supporters within the Democratic party have praised Biden, a prominent Arab-American lawyer has said that Biden’s legacy will be ‘Genocide Joe’ due to his support for Israel in carrying out the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.



Israeli terrorists have so far killed more than 40,000 innocent and unarmed Palestinians with 70 percent of those being women, children and babies.

According to Aljazeera English, Abed Ayoub, executive director at the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), said that Joe Biden will rank as ‘one of the worst’ presidents in US history because of his unconditional support for #Israel during its war on Gaza.⁠

.⁠

He was quoted as saying, “He’ll be remembered for the hundreds of thousands killed, injured and displaced in Gaza,” Ayoub told Al Jazeera. “There is no way around it. Genocide Joe is what he’s going to be remembered as.””

.⁠

Biden’s role in the ongoing genocide has been extremely controversial. He was instrumental in approving more than $14bn in additional aid to Israel to fund its genocide in Gaza.

According to the science journal, Lancet, the number of people slaughtered by Israel in Gaza could exceed 186,000. The US administration has also vetoed three ceasefire resolutions at the United Nations Security Council.⁠

The International Court of Justice has recently declared Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories as illegal adding that its policies towards Palestinians amounted apartheid.

.⁠