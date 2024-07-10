Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch engaged in public spat after humiliating election defeat for Conservative Party

Two former British ministers namely Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch were engaged in an ugly spat following a humiliating election defeat for their party led by Rishi Sunak.



This was after Badenoch took to social media to express her displeasure at the content of the Shadow Cabinet meeting being leaked in the media. Badenoch had reportedly blamed Sunak and Braverman for for the party’s defeat in the just-concluded elections.

“It’s a shame our discussions in Shadow Cabinet were leaked yesterday. If there is no private space to discuss our Party’s challenges, we will never fully address what the electorate told us last week.

“The views of those outside these meetings matter too. Not just backbench MPs, but our party activists, members and friends who lost seats after giving everything to the campaign.

“In government, we had too much nodding along in the room and arguments outside it. That culture needs to change. We need to be honest with one another in private, and united in the direction we take afterwards,” Badenoch tweeted.

Quoting her tweet, Braverman wrote, “I’d be interested in knowing whether Kemi thinks I’m having a “very public nervous breakdown”. #honesty #unity #wedontleak.”

Though Badenoch did not respond to her former cabinet colleague’s tweet, the latter added, “Kemi, and the rest of the cabinet, should not have nodded along, as they and Rishi took the party to disaster. The refusal to take responsibility is at the root of our problem. It was not someone else’s fault.”

The Conservative Party faced a disastrous outcome in this month’s elections, giving a huge majority to the Labour Party under Keir Starmer.