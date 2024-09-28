Israel claims to kill Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in carpet bombing of Beirut using 2,000-pound US bombs

Israeli terrorists also known as the IDF have claimed that they have killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a massive air attack on a densely populated neighbourhood of Beirut on Friday evening. Israeli terrorists targeted the densely populated civilian neighbourhood by using 2,000-pound bombs provided by the rogue regime of USA. While the Lebanese group has not commented on the Israeli claims, the neighbourhood that Israeli terrorists targeted have been flattened with as many as six apartments completely destroyed. There are fears that hundreds of innocent civilians may have been massacred by Israel using American bombs.

Military and security analyst Elijah Magnier told Aljazeera that Israeli terrorists may have used the combination of GBU-31 JDAM [Joint Direct Attack Munition] that is developed by the Americans and exists in the Israeli arsenal and Spice 2000 that is developed by the Israeli manufacturer Rafael.

Meanwhile, the French foreign ministry too has confirmed the killing of Nasrallah. A statement from the ministry read, “According to the information we have, Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of Hezbollah, would indeed have died.”

The Israeli claim of Nasrallah’s killing came moments after war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the United Nations General Assembly spewing venom and showing disregard to the world body. Netanyahu is facing the prospect of an arrest warrant for war crimes from the International Criminal Court.

Netanyahu’s rogue regime has massacred more than 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. However, this figure could be as high as 200,000 as many believe that the current death toll doesn’t include those missing or still lying under the debris.

Israel has killed more than 700 innocent civilains including women, children and babies in Lebanon in the last few days. Israeli war crimes have long been supported by the USm the UK, the EU, Canada and Australia among others.

Netanyahu was humiliated by his counterpart from Barbados for his selective use of Bible to justify his war crimes.