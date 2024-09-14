Israel in panic mode; orders US Congress to force South Africa to drop ICJ case? | Janta Ka Reporter

Now that both International Criminal Court Court and International Court of Justice are set to give their rulings on Israel, the rogue regime of war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu has resorted to doing what it’s best at doing–using the sell out members of the US Congress to blackmail South Africa to drop its case at the ICJ and use threats of sanctions against the ICC judges to ensure no arrest warrant is issued against Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Gallant is the same sick man, who had first ordered the cutting of water, fuel, electricity and energy supply to Gaza in the immediate aftermath of 7 October 2023.

Rifat Jawaid has more details

Israel, with the help of the US, the EU, the UK, Canada and Australia has so far murdered more than 41,000 Palestinian men, women, children and babies and destroyed the whole of Gaza by dropping 2,0000 pound bombs on the civilian population.