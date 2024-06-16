Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s painful note on Father’s Day, says he has no contact with his son despite court order

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has on Sunday shared his pain of being separated from his on social media as he wrote a note on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Sharing a photo of himself with his father and son, Dhawan wrote, “Wishing my dad a very Happy Father’s Day. Thankyou for everything. Also, It’s a emotional Father’s Day for me without hearing from my son, as I have no contact with him so wishing Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers experiencing the same feeling. Sending love and positivity to them.”

His note evoked plenty of reactions from his followers as one wrote, “The pain in writing this.” Another commented, “Divorces are easier but being a parent having no contact with your child is too painful. Even the child suffers the same. Everything will get better trust on god.” “Don’t worry sir kanha ji will soon will help to meet your son,” wrote another user.

Dhawan had filed for a divorce from his ex-wife, Aesha Mukerji, in 2021 but a court in Delhi granted him divorce only in October last year. Dhawan had accused his ex-wife of inflicting cruelty on him. The court had allowed him access to his son both in Australia and in India.

In October, he shared a screenshot of his video call with his son on Instagram and wrote, “Ek Ajeeb Si Betaabi Hai Tere Bin, Reh Bhi Lete Hai Aur Raha Bhi Nahi Jaata.” – Gulzaar Sahab.”