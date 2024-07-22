India’s Supreme Court stays BJP government’s Nazi Germany style order against Muslims

The Supreme Court of India on Monday stayed a Nazi Germany style order issued by Uttar Pradesh’s BJP government against Muslims. Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest state and is currently being governed by criminal-turned-politician, Yogi Adityanath.



Adityanath, a known Muslim hater and the founder of a terrorist organisation, Hindu Yuva Vahini, had ordered restaurants in his state to send Muslim workers on leave while also forcing owners of these restaurants to display the name of the owners so that Muslims could be easily identified.

According to the Bar and Bench website, a Supreme Court Bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti said while staying the controversial order, “Until the returnable date, having regard to the … discussion, we deem it appropriate to pass interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the above directives. In other words, the food sellers, hawkers etc may be required to display the kind of food they are serving to Kanwariyas but they must be not be forced to disclose the names.”

The matter will now come up for hearing on 26 February.

Adityanath’s party was rejected by Hindus in this year’s parliamentary polls. The state goes to assembly polls in 20206 and Adityanath is desperate to poison the Indian politics with his Islamophobia.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami too had said that he had ordered restaurants in his state to also implement the apartheid-like order against Muslims.