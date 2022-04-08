Explicit sex ad near Delhi’s grocery shop; DCW chief lashes out at police, calls it ‘shameful’

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has lashed out at the police in India’s national capital after a social media user posted what appeared to be an explicit advertisement for sex. The electronic ad was shown to be running right adjacent to a grocery shop in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area.



The electronic sex ad said that Russian girls were available for Rs. 20,000. The man shooting the video was heard accusing the grocery shop, Rajmandir Hyper Market, of displaying the ad for sex racket in the area.

Reacting to the video, Maliwal wrote, “Shameful! The sex racket in Delhi has gained so much foothold that Spa owners are running this business with impunity. Spa owners don’t even fear the MCD and the Delhi Police. Not only should the Delhi Police immediately shut down this spa facility, but they should also take action against their local staff. There is a limit.”

The video has evoked strong reactions from netizens. One wrote, “Just like alcohol, sex market cannot be stopped. The solution is to give space for this business, charge taxes, spread information about hygiene and sexually transmitted disease, protect women and children. Sex is also a need of the public.The govt has to provide outlets.”

Another commented, “People are raising objection against azaan, haraam, halal, cow slaughter and now sex being sold as commodity in open market Jai Hind. Nobody talks about aam Aadmi who is fighting for survival due to high inflation. Please talk about fuel price and cooking oil price.”

The Delhi Police report to the Union Home Ministry in the central government.