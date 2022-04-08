Four family members including 2 children killed in AC blast in Karnataka

In a shocking development, four members of the same family were killed after an Air Conditioner (AC) exploded in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district. Among those killed are a couple and their two children. The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Venkat Prashanth, his 38-year-old wife D. Chandrakala, their six-year-old son Advik and 8-year-old-old daughter Prerana.

The explosion, which took place in the Mariyammanahalli village of the Vijayanagara district, reportedly left the house gutted.

While the exact cause of the blasts is not known, some police officials believe that the fire may have been caused by the AC after the gas leak triggered an electric short circuit.

“The house belonged to Raghavendra Shetty. His wife Rajashree noticed the fire and both managed to run out. They called Venkat Prashanth on mobile phone and informed him to rush out. However, Prashanth could not take out his family”, news agency IANS quoted a police official as saying.