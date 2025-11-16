Donald Trump has gone crazy in his desperation to promote his Israel First agenda. In yet another insane action, he has announced the withdrawal of his endorsement of Marjorie Taylor Greene. The US president wrote a lengthy post on his social media platform Truth social calling the Republican lawmaker a traitor.’ Let’s not forget why Marjorie Taylor Greene has been punished. She has been vocal with her criticism for Israel and has gone ballistic on the Epstein files in the past.

Writing on Truth social, Trump wrote and I quote, “I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of “Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia. Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country including, a Total and Complete Victory on the Shutdown, Closed Borders, Low Taxes, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, Biggest Regulation Cuts in History, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our Military, being RESPECTED by every Country in the World (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having Trillions of Dollars (Record Setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World from being a DEAD Country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see “Wacky” Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN! It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!). She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day. I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” end quote.

He then followed it up with another post by writing and I quote, “Marjorie “Traitor” Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!” end quote.

I mean who writes in such a lowly fashion by mocking the name of a lawmaker from his own party? And this man happens to be the president of the USA.

Well, no one was surprised by Trump’s reaction after daming revelations emerged from the Epstein files. MTG herself has been expressed his disgust for the Mossad-linked pedophiel. This was one occasion when she had shared her thoughts on the notorious Jewish pedophile and his links with powerful US politicians including Trump.

Let’s not forget that despite being a Republican Congresswoman, MTG has never taken a single penny from the rogue Israeli lobby group, AIPAC. Reacting to Trump’s decision to withdraw his endorsement, MTG wrote on Twitter and I quote, “This and the Epstein files is why I’m being attacked by President Trump.

It really makes you wonder what is in those files and who and what country is putting so much pressure on him? I forgive him and I will pray for him to return to his original MAGA promises.” end quote.

MTG also shared the proof that she had never accepted a single penny from AIPAC, a body which has polluted US politics while pushing Israeli interests over those of Americans.

Trump is all set to destroy whatever is left of his reputation as the US president. All because he doesn’t want to upset his Israeli masters. I mean he is the same guy who sent an official request to the Israeli president last week pleading with him to pardon war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu in corruption cases. That’s his priority.

This is the same man who won a historic second term with an unprecedented majority based on the America First pledge. Today, he’s decided to dump that pledge to ensure that Americans don’t come to know about his dodgy involvement with Epstein. Americans have already begun teaching such rogue politicians a lesson. Zoharan Mamdani’s victory in New York and others across the US just show their anger against Trump and his twisted policies in support of a genocidal regime and a dreaded pedophile, who is no longer alive. I’m happy that he is behaving in this fashion because by doing so, he is exposing himself more in front of young American voters. MTG should be reelected even without Trump’s support. In fact Trump’s support would have been a liability for her. This is clearly the beginning of the end for Trump politically and his Republican Party. Don’t take my word for it. There is a broader consensus amongst America’s consevative influencers who are getting increasingly disenchanted with Trump’s treachery. I will leave you with this powerful clip of Nick Fuentes. He speaks for millions of Americans cutting across political ideologies.