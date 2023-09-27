Janhvi Kapoor showers red hearts after Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor opens up about trauma post mother’s death

Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor’s sister, has penned an emotional note about her ability to cope with the trauma of losing her mother at the age of 20. Her note evoked strong reactions from Bollywood celebrities including her half-sister, Janhvi Kapoor, who posted a series of red hearts.

Recalling her experience of coping with the life in the aftermath of her mother’s demise, Anshula wrote, “Dear 21 year old Anshula, at the cusp of entering adulthood, when you lost mom, I know you felt like life as you know it is over. I know you didn’t think you would be able to live or thrive or love again.”

She continued, “But 11 years later, I just want to take a moment to tell you how proud I am that you found a way to keep going, no matter how tough it got. Even when you couldn’t see the road ahead, through the ambiguity, the grief, and the heartbreak. Through every loss. Through every mental & physical setback, you made it to the other side. You found your way back to yourself.”

Anshula added, “You found joy again, you’ve metamorphosed into a stronger and happier you. You’ve made mistakes and learnt from them. Picked up the pieces and moved forward. You’ve learnt to forgive, learnt to ask for help when you need it. And you found a reason to keep living. Thank you for never giving up on yourself. #ThankYouForComing through when it mattered the most. You did good, kid!”

Anshula said how she was proud of her far she’d come.

“I am proud of how far you’ve come, how you’ve learnt to love every part of yourself, become comfortable in your own skin & learnt how to chase joy again,” she concluded.

Anshula urged Janhvi, Varun Dhawan and brother Arjun among others to write their experiences.

Reacting to Anshula’s note, Janhvi shared a series of red heart emojis on her timeline. Her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar wrote, “You’re strong! You’re kind! You’re one of the most genuine and loving humans I know. You’re an inspiration always 😘 #ThankYouForComing into my life.”

Mona Shourie Kapoor, the mother of Anshula and Arjun, had died of cancer in 2012, just days before Arjun’s debut film Ishaqzaade was released. Their father Boney Kapoor had married Sridevi, who too passed away in February 2018. Post Sridevi’s death, Arjun and sister Anushla were seen standing by their father and step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi.