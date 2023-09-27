Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan says Rajkumar Hirani will kick him out of Dunki, leaves Q&A with fans abruptly

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday had to abruptly leave his Q&A session with fans saying that Rajkumar Hirani would kick him out of the actor’s upcoming project, Dunki.

Bollywood megastar was in the midst of answering questions from his fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, when Hirani tweeted, “Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRK. (Sir please come out of the bathroom. What are you doing? We have to show the trailer.)”

This prompted King Khan to abruptly end his engagement with fans as he wrote, “Oh Sh#%. Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you….Muah.”

Shah Rukh has become the first Bollywood actor to give two all-time blockbusters in a single year. His Pathaan grossed more than Rs. 1100 crore this year. His latest release, Jawan too has crossed Rs. 1000 crore mark in global business and is set to surpass the lifetime earnings of Pathaan.

Dunki, scheduled to be released during Chrsitmas this year, too is expected to be another massive blockbuster. This is a huge reversal of fortune for King Khan, who was written off by his critics following a series of flop films in recent years.