“Come back na”: Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor write gut-wrenching notes on mother’s death anniversary

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor have written gut-wrenching notes on the ninth death anniversary of their mother, Mona Shourie. Arjun ended his note, shared on Facebook with a photo of his mother, by desperately pleading his Mom to come back from her heavenly abode.

Arjun wrote, “It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please… I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u… I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u… come back na…”

Anshula too took to Instagram to write, ” 9 years ago today I held your hand for the last time. I have conversations with you in my heart almost everyday, but I would give up anything to have just 1 more conversation with you in person, where I can actually hear your voice. 9 years without you is already a lifetime. I miss your voice, your hugs, your laughter, your advice, your smile, your ability to take away my dark clouds, your smell, your love.. I miss how safe you made me feel, how brave you made me feel, how loved you made me feel. I miss you Ma. ♾🤍 #AlwaysAndForever.”

Her post was liked by several Bollywood celebrities including Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Mona Shourie Kapoor had died of cancer in 2012, just days before Arjun’s debut film Ishaqzaade was released. His father Boney Kapoor had married Sridevi, who too passed away recently. Post Sridevi’s death, Arjun and sister Anushla were seen standing by their father and step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi.