Brutal attack on Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor gains momentum after reports of Mumbai Police probing ‘professional rivalry’ angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor are facing a brutal attack on social media for their alleged hypocrisy after old videos of their disparaging comments about Sushant Singh Rajput emerged after the 34-year-old actor’s tragic death. The attack on Karan, Alia, Sonam and Kareena gained momentum after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that the Mumbai Police will also probe the professional rivalry angle to the Kai Poc Che star.

Fans have been expressing their outrage by sharing old videos where Karan, Alia, Kareena and Sonam are seen mocking Sushant Singh Rajput. On Karan’s Koffee With Karan, Sonam was asked to rate Sushant Singh Rajput if he was ‘hot or not.’ To which she had expressed her ignorance about the star by saying, “Huh? Hot I guess. I don’t know. I haven;t seen any of his films.”

#bycottkarnjohrgangmovie

Just watch @karanjohar ‘s maniacal laughter when Sonam Kapoor says Who? Sushant Kapoor!

Absolutely wicked & so very evil!

Sends chills down the spine! #KaranJoharAndHisGangKilledSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/duihdz4Z00 — Ritu (सत्यसाधक) #EqualRightsForHindus (@RituRathaur) June 15, 2020

Reacting to Sushant’s death, Sonam had written, “I hope you find peace.” In one of her tweets, Sonam had written, “Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited.”

In another video, also from Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt was seen saying, “Marry Ranbir (Kapoor), kill Sushant (Singh Rajput) and hook up with Ranveer (Singh).” While sharing the video, a user wrote, “You anyway wanted to k!II him during a game🤷🏼‍♀️.” This was in response to Alia’s condolence note for Sushant reading, “I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You’ve left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant’s family, loved ones, and his fans.”

I’m in a deep state of shock.

No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words.

I’m totally devastated.

You’ve left us too soon.

You will be missed by each and every one of us.

My deepest condolences to Sushant’s family, loved ones, and his fans. 🙏 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 14, 2020

Another user shared a video clip of Kareena Kapoor Khan from a chat show where Bebo was heard saying that her dating advice for Sara Ali Khan will be to not date her first hero. Sushant Singh Rajput was the male protagonist in Sara’s debut film Kedarnath.

Kareena Kapoor Khan whose whole family is product of Nepotism, doesn’t want her step daughter Sara (another product of Nepotism) to not date her first movie hero Sushant. This is how much sushant was hated in these elite families.#BollywoodBlockedSushant pic.twitter.com/4y5CObPMjC — Desi Engineer (@EngineerDesii) June 16, 2020

Reacting to Sushant’s death, Kareena had written, “This is such terrible news…Praying that you find peace Sushant… Strength to his family. Saif and Kareena.”

Karan Johar had blamed himself for not being able to keep in touch with the Kedarnath actor for the last one year. The filmmaker, however, faced a barrage of attacks on Twitter after filmmaker Shekhar Kapur hinted that Sushant may have been pushed into depression by certain individuals in the industry.

[Also Read :“I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away”: Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Kriti Sanon breaks silence to make stunning revelation about their relationship]

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the Mumbai Police will probe the professional rivalry angle to Sushant’s suicide. He tweeted, “While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too.”

While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 15, 2020

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker said that it was wrong to blame Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt to blame for Sushant’s death. She wrote on Twitter, “Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant – for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy!”

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.