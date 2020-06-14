Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Disha Patani mourn Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death has left Bollywood in a state of mourning. Paying tributes to the young actor’s shocking suicide are Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan and Sushant’s former co-star Disha Patani.

Mira took to Instagram to write, “RIP @sushantsinghrajput. Strength and prayers to his family and loved ones.”

Mira’s actor husband Shahid tweeted, “Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb.”

Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 14, 2020

Kareena wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram, “This is such terrible news…Praying that you find peace Sushant… Strength to his family. Saif and Kareena.”

Disha Patani, Sushant’s former co-star in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, shared throwback photos of herself with the deceased actor and shared them on Instagram without any caption.

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff commented on Disha’s timeline, “RIP Sushant.”

Sushant’s body was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence in Bandra. The Mumbai Police have said that the actor committed suicide. His death came just a few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian committed suicide. Reacting to Disha’s death, Sushant had written, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

The year 2020 has been a tragic year for Bollywood with many top names passing away. Not too long ago, actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, music director Wajid Khan have died leaving their fans shocked.