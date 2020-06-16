“I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away”: Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Kriti Sanon breaks silence to make stunning revelation about their relationship

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Kriti Sanon has broken her silence on the tragic death of former co-star by making stunning revelations about their past relationship. Many had raised questions on her silence when Kriti did not react to Sushant’s death for hours. She has now written a long post to reveal that it was Sushant, who had pushed her away to sever ties with her.

Kriti said, “I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.”

Kriti, who acted in Raabta also featuring Sushant, said that her former boyfriend’s mind was his best friend and ‘worst enemy.’ She wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment.”

Kriti concluded her post by saying that whilst she will always feel Sushant’s absence, a part of her will always keep him alive. “I wish so so many things…. A part of my heart has gone with you..💔 and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

Before dating Kriti, Sushant was romantically linked with actress Ankita Lokhande. He was last rumoured to be dating actress Rhea Chakraborty. Both Kriti and Rhea were seen attending Sushant’s funeral in Mumbai on Monday.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.