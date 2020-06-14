“Shocked beyond words”: India mourn tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

India is mourning the tragic death of 34-year-old Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose body was found hanging in his bedroom. Several top names have reacted to Sushant’s shocking death.

Industrialist Naveen Jindal tweeted, “Shocked by the news of #SushantSinghRajput ‘s tragic demise. A talented person, gone too soon.

My heart goes out to Sushant’s family, loved ones and fans. Om Shanti.”

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote, “Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the suicide of talented & brilliant actor Sushant Singh Rajput.This unfortunate death of a young & successful individual brings issues related to mental health, particularly in these times, to the fore.”

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time.”

Actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Shocked beyond words. #SushantSinghRajput.”

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh wrote on Twitter, “Still can’t believe this is true. Shocked and saddened. Rest in peace.”

Aam Aadmi Party wrote on Twitter, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Our condolences to his family, loved ones and all those who admired his work.”

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote, “Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon.”

Sushant, who made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Ch, had gone on to act in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath also featuring Sara Ali Khan. He was last seen in Chhichhore.

Last week, reacting to his former manager Disha Salian’s suicide, the actor had written, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”