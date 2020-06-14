“I blame myself”: Karan Johar makes stunning confession after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan post heartfelt notes

Filmmaker Karan Johar has made a stunning confession in the immediate aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death. Karan said that he blamed himself for not being able to stay in touch with the actor for the past one year. Elsewhere, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan posted emotional notes condoling Sushant’s death.

In a long emotional post, Karan wrote, “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year….. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with…but somehow I never followed up on that feeling…will never make that mistake again…we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times …some of us succumb to these silences and go within…we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them….Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me …to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations…..I hope this resonates with all of you as well….will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug .”

Shah Rukh fondly remembered how Sushant loved the King Khan so much. “He loved me so much…I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad….and so shocking,” Shah Rukh concluded.

Salman Khan took to Twitter to write, “U will be missed … #RIPSushant.”

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.

He’s survived by his father and three sisters. Sushant had lost his mother way back in 2002.