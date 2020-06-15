Karan Johar attacked for ‘nepotism gang’ after filmmaker Shekhar Kapur drops bombshell on Sushant Singh Rajpput’s suicide; old tweet alleging ‘ban’ by Salman Khan goes viral

Karan Johar is facing a brutal attack on social media after filmmaker Shekhar Kapur dropped a bombshell implying that Sushant Singh Rajput may have been forced to end his life by certain individuals in Bollywood. Reacting to the 34-year-old actor’s suicide, Kapur said that what happened to Sushant was the karma of those who may have pushed him to commit suicide.

Kapur wrote on Twitter, “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours.”

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Although Kapur did not name any individuals, many began to troll Karan Johar for allegedly running a ‘nepotism gang,’ which may have played a role in Sushant’s death.

#karan the father of nepotism karma. — pramod prasad (@Twwtback) June 15, 2020

Karan Johar had written a heartwrenching note after Sushant’s death saying that he blamed himself for not being in touch with him for the past year. He had written, “I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with…but somehow I never followed up on that feeling…will never make that mistake again…we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times …some of us succumb to these silences and go within…we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them….Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me …to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations…..I hope this resonates with all of you as well….will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug.”

Many took to Twitter to allege that Karan and Alia had once made fun of Sushant on the Koffee With Karan.

#KaranJohar stop being a hypocrite. #SushantSinghRajput was the most underrated actor of Bollywood. Instead of appreciating his talent all you did was asking stupid questions like, ‘choose who u wanna marry, kill or date!! Varun, Siddharth or sushant?’ pic.twitter.com/iC6P3Uzeq3 — Shreya thakur (@Shreyat85875506) June 14, 2020

Sushant’s intelligence level was more than both karan johar and alia bhat combined.

Karan Johar = Temple Of Nepotism, and all the so called Kapoor’s and Bhatt’s are his followers.

Lost A Gem Because Of This Fakeism. @aliaa08 #KaranJohar — Tanmay N Mehta (@TanmayNMehta1) June 15, 2020

We only work with stars and can’t work with #SushantSinghRajput : #KaranJohar.What the fuck.And now karan johar is sharing the fucking condolences to Sushant’s well wisher.Mukesh bhatt was right he saw this coming as he knows how Bollywood works.They only works with star. pic.twitter.com/6WIMi3UXlm — रॉफ्लकारी (@chintukle_) June 15, 2020

Many Twitterati also shared an old tweet posted by Twitter handle run by Kamal R Khan alleging that Salman Khan, Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Yashraj Films and T-Series had banned Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.

He’s survived by his father and three sisters. Sushant had lost his mother way back in 2002.