Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show recreates sensuous dance from 1987 film featuring Shahid Kapoor’s Dad to thank half million followers on Instagram

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has been routinely posting quirky videos from inside her Madh Island bungalow, where she’s been forced to stay indoors due to the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Such is the rage for her off-the-cuff videos that this has resulted in a considerable spike in her number of followers on Instagram. The popular actor on Sunday informed how she had crossed half a million mark on the Facebook-owned social media platform. And to celebrate the occasion, a visibly overwhelmed Archana shared a clip from her 1987 film Jalwa also featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur.

Sharing the video of her dance, Archana wrote, “I did this dance in 1987 for Jalwa💃 Today it’s for you. All 500 k ❤” In the video, Archana could be seen shaking a leg on the title track Ye Hai Jalwa.

In another Instagram post, Archana shared a video message where she was heard thanking her fans for the half a million followers. She said, “Thank you Insta fam for growing and growing in following as well as your love for me and I love you all right back. When I read your messages, sometimes I am not able to reply. My fingers also hurt…This is a thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

This came a day after Archana was seen breaking down during an interview while remembering her bad days. Unable to hold her tears, Archana had told her interviewer, one Nandini, “I am wearing glasses, so you can’t see my tears. Those watching this interview may think Archana is an emotional person, which I am. Small things touch me. Beauty, sorrow both touch me. A person searches for an anchor when that person faces bad times in life. You were that anchor for me.”

Archana, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the judge of The Kapil Sharma Show, has been flooding her Instagram timeline by sharing videos giving her fan a glimpse of her lockdown life. These videos often include quirky conversations with her family members and, lately, her domestic help Bhagyshri.

In one of the videos, she had denied allegations of ill-treating her maid during the lockdown. Another video had shown her joking about domestic violence involving her husband Parmeet Sethi.