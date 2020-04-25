Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show is known for her laughter on the comedy show and has become an inseparable part of Sony TV’s popular show. But, the veteran actress broke down in public recently remembering her tough time of the past. Archana could not stop crying as she recalled the tough time of her past. This came days after she joked about domestic violence by husband Parmeet Sethi.

Archana said that she had spent some time at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living, adding that this was when she was down and out in her life. Unable to hold her tears, Archana told her interviewer, one Nandini, “I am wearing glasses, so you can’t see my tears. Those watching this interview may think Archana is an emotional person, which I am. Small things touch me. Beauty, sorrow both touch me. A person searches for an anchor when that person faces bad times in life. You were that anchor for me.”

Archana continued, “They say that if the homemaker is not happy then the entire house will be unhappy. I was and am the homemaker of my house and I wasn’t happy. If I had unrest in my mind, what lessons would I have given to my children? What would I have taught them? Because they were very small at that time.”

Archana said that her fans may be wondering what hardships she went through, adding that everyone goes through a tough time.

Archana informed that she shared a brilliant relationship with her domestic help Bhagyashri and will never desert her in life. She said that her equation with Bhagyashri was never like this, adding that the latter had once walked out of her house threatening to quit her job. But, Archana had called her back thinking the adverse impact on her livelihood without work. This gesture, according to her, had a profound impact on her maid, who continues to remain loyal to her to date.

Archana’s recent videos with her domestic help have become a rage on the internet. In one of her videos, Archana had denied allegations of ill-treatment of her domestic help after many felt that she was being encouraged to violate the lockdown to come to the actress’ house for work.